VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.04. 625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.79% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.