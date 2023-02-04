Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,048,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,662.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 148,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 140,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

