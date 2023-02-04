Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

