Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $230.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.