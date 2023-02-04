Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $68.26 million and $1.61 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00091168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00063603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025206 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004383 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,409,562,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,562,529 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

