Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Sold by Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC

Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC cut its position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,936 shares during the quarter. Ventyx Biosciences makes up 37.8% of Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $26,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $43.90 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,696 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,696 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,646 shares of company stock worth $36,781,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

