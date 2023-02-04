Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $18.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDRX. TheStreet raised Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veradigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Veradigm ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Veradigm had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Veradigm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veradigm will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 2,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Veradigm by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 816.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 254,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Veradigm by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

