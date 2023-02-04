Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $42,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

