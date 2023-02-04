Vertcoin Price Up 5.2% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $98,963.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00424903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00103384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00739268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00589142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00185969 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,039,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

