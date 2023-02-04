Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $256-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.36 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,473 shares of company stock valued at $822,489 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

