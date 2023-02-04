Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,473 shares of company stock valued at $822,489 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after acquiring an additional 586,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

