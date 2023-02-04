Vicus Capital Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 6.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $57,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $269.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.77.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.