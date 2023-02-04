Vicus Capital Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.24. 9,040,612 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

