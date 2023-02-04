Vicus Capital Has $4.97 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $151.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

