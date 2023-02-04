Vicus Capital Purchases 280 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after purchasing an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,554,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,040,000 after buying an additional 349,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 315,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

