Vicus Capital Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

