Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 99000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

