Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.06 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 3.2 %

VSTO stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 120.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 33.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.