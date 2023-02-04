Voyager Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.01 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $164.83 million and approximately $29.01 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002753 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
