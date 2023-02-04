Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 10.5% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $119.27 million and $16.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00018717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00225205 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.12072184 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $12,670,890.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.