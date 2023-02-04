W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $785.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $660.00 to $785.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $33.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $38.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $639.86.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $675.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $576.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.11. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

