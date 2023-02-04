W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $502.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $439.00 to $502.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $639.86.

NYSE GWW opened at $675.81 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $685.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $576.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

