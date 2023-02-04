Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.77 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

WNC stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,593. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

