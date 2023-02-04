Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.51. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 4,150 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Waldencast Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
