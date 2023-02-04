Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.51. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 4,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

