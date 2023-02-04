Waltonchain Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 1% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $19.33 million and $1.22 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00428866 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.16 or 0.29252014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00448998 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,770,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,794,883 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.