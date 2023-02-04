Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Trimmed by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $2,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

WCN stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.14.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

