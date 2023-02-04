Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on February 27th

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WMK traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $88.02. 55,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,494. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

About Weis Markets

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.