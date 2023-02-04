Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on February 27th

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Weis Markets Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:WMK traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $88.02. 55,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,494. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.33.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
