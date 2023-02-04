West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. City State Bank increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.