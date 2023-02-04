West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
West Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.
