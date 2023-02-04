Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading Down 2.1%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Western Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Western Resources

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

