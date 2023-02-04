Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Raised to $39.00 at Citigroup

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

