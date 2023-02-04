Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

