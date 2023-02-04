Wirtual Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $28,034.50 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00429978 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,868.53 or 0.29327852 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00416954 BTC.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

