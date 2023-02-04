WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 97,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.69. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85, a PEG ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

