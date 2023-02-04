WMS Partners LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.00.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $482.41 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.05 and a 200-day moving average of $393.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

