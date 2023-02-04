WMS Partners LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.