WMS Partners LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

