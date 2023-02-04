WMS Partners LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $26.35 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

