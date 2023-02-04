WMS Partners LLC Purchases 178 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $81.96 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,732.00, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

