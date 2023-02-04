WMS Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 42.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 78.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

