WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $1,195,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,165,782. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $256.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $258.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.