WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

