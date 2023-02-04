Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.31

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.31 and last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 7228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WTKWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($141.30) to €124.00 ($134.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($125.00) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($136.96) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($122.83) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.74.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.
Featured Stories
