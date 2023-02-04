Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 39.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 852.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,600 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

