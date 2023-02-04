Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) Trading Down 7.2%

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSFL – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Woodstock Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Woodstock
Woodstock Holdings, Inc engages in the business of security brokerage and investment banking. It trades equity securities on an agency only basis and trades bonds and other instruments on a principal or agency basis on various exchanges as well as maintains selling agreements with mutual fund families and insurance companies offering load and no load funds, annuities and insurance products.
