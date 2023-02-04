WOW-token Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. WOW-token has a market cap of $296.36 million and $0.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $334.21 or 0.01426426 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015140 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.92 or 0.01706887 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02953077 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

