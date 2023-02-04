Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $608,362.06

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 98.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $189.90 million and approximately $608,362.06 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,711,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,872,374 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,645,367 with 1,734,805,971 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.11051578 USD and is down -11.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $312,320.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

