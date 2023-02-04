Wrapped TRON Price Reaches $0.0640 on Top Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $6.51 billion and $1.20 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06354824 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,157,271.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

