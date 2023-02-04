WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $5.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of WW stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $335.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,295.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WW International news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,175.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at $342,295.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 103,935 shares of company stock valued at $417,386. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in WW International by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

