Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

