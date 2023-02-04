Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.