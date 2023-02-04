XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.41

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $21.06 billion and approximately $561.67 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002662 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00430190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,874.66 or 0.29342304 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00415977 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.